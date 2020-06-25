DHHR announce payment for foster care providers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Children and Families will be issuing a one-time payment to foster care families and providers.

Governor Jim Justice says this is part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This payment will give in-state foster families, child placing agencies, as well as residential and emergency shelters additional financial help for costs related to the coronavirus.

The DHHR says the payment will be based on the number of children in the home or facility at the end of June 2020.

The payment is expected to be received in July.

