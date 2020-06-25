East and West meet for one last battle on the diamond

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many special moments & games were taken away from the Class of 2020 with the cancelled spring seasons, but some Fairmont parents made sure their kids had one memory that could not be taken away.

Tonight, East Fairmont & Fairmont Senior met for one final time at Mary Lou Retton Park for “Senior Night.” Members of the Class of 2020 were honored before the game and then it was time for baseball.

The Bees beat the Polar Bears, 6-5, but it was less about the score and more about closure for the seniors.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.