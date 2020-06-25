Eleanor Flynn

Eleanor Marie (Nicholson) Flynn, 92, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday evening June 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 1, 1928 in Bridgeport a daughter of the late Clifford Claude Nicholson and Opal Carrie Suttle Nicholson . She is survived by her husband Robert “Tom” Flynn. She is also survived by her children, Donna Junkins of NC, Delayne Sutton Plata and her husband Milton of Charleston, Denise Hughey of Brick, NJ and David Sutton and his wife Kerstin of Clarksburg, Rob Flynn and his husband Guy Erwin of Los Angeles, CA, Cindy Davis and her husband Jim of Bridgeport, Crystal Langford of Clarksburg, Connie Belcastro and her husband John of Bridgeport, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, her nephew Greg Smith and her niece Pamela Billow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law William Junkins, a sister Wanda Smith and her husband Delbert Smith. Eleanor was a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and attended St. Mary’s Nursing School. She was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for Continental Can until her retirement. She was a member of the Nutter Fort Women’s Club. Eleanor was an avid golfer and active member of the ladies’ golfing leagues at Sunny Croft and Philippi Country Clubs. She taught her children how to play the game she loved and proceeded to best them on the links throughout her life. She loved to be outside, and she enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Eleanor took her faith seriously. She was deeply influenced by her years attending Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church in Romines Mills as a young woman, Christian Assembly in Clarksburg in the middle of her life, and most recently First Baptist Church in Nutter Fort. Before she lost her mobility, she regularly visited the sick and those in nursing homes. She also offered comfort to those in need through the WLYJ prayer line when the station was in operation. Eleanor was a passionate Democrat and did not back down from expressing her views. She was able to cast an absentee ballot several weeks ago for the recent primary election and would want everyone to vote in the fall. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eleanor to the Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 at Burnside Funeral Home with Reverend Don Fowler presiding. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.