Fairmont State Board of Governors votes David Goldberg as new chairman

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted David Goldberg as the board’s new chairman.

Fairmont State University said in a news release that his term will begin July 1, 2020.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Goldberg to the Board of Governors in July 2019, according to the university. He will now be serving on the academic affairs and finance committees.

“It is a privilege to serve on the Fairmont State University Board of Governors,” Goldberg said. “I am honored to be asked to serve as chairman of this dynamic group of leaders. Our esteemed faculty, staff, board and management team are so dedicated to the educational excellence of our students. I am proud of the work being done at the University with our widely acclaimed academic programs as we continue on our journey to greatness under the leadership of Dr. Martin.”

University President Mirta Martin said she is excited to congratulate Goldberg on his appointment as the board’s chairman.

“David Goldberg brings decades of leadership experience, guiding large and complex organizations. Just as importantly, he has a proven track record, demonstrating a commitment to community and service,” she said. “I look forward to working with Mr. Goldberg, and I’m optimistic about the future of Fairmont State and the entire Falcon Family.”

Goldberg serves as Mon Health System’s President and CEO. He has over 17 years of senior healthcare leadership experience. According to the university, most recently, Goldberg served as Senior Vice President with Highmark Health’s Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and former interim-President of Highmark Home and Community Services (HMHCS) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Goldberg’s healthcare administrative background also includes serving as President of two hospitals and Service Line Executive for cardiovascular and behavioral health services at Tenet Health’s Baptist Health System in San Antonio, Texas, according to the news release. He also served in various senior roles ending as System Pediatric Vice President and Administrator with Inova Health System at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.

He earned a Master’s degree in health systems management from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s degree in political science from West Virginia University.

