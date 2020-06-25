Foster care system receives federal and state support

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Foster care agencies in West Virginia are at a deficit.

“There are far more children in foster care than there are approved foster homes in the state of West Virginia,” said Brandi Davis, Regional Director of Children’s Home Society in Morgantown.

West Virginia has been on the forefront of the foster care demand for years.

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed to strengthen the child welfare system nationally through increased access to resources and encouraging partnerships between state agencies and public/private organizations.

That same day, Governor Jim Justice addressed the foster care system during his COVID-19 briefing.

“Today I am announcing we will be issuing a one-time payment to foster care families and providers as apart of the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19,” said Governor Justice.

The coronavirus pandemic changed nearly every facet of the foster care system.

“I think we have adapted really well. We are now back into doing face-to-face visits. Being able to see children and those types of things in person,” said Davis.

She says if you want to help the foster system, you can learn more about opening your home here.

“Just consider foster care, consider opening your home for a child or children in need,” said Davis.

