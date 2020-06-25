Advertisement

Lou Shriver

Lou Shriver
Lou Shriver(Lou Shriver)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020
Louzetta “Lou” Ann (Whittaker) Shriver, age 83 of Love Road, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born July 28, 1936 in Oxford, NY to the late Silas Eugene and Marion Elizabeth (Barr) Whittaker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, James E. “Jim” Shriver; two sisters, Bertha Brigham of Middletown, NY and Jo Barrows of Ashland, NC; one brother, Jimmy Whittaker of Norwick, NY; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. Lou graduated from Oxford High School with the Class of 1954, then served in the US Army from 1956-1959.  She worked as a bookkeeper for Nolan Plumbing & Heating in Richmond, VA for 15 years. She enjoyed going to the Alderson-Broadus basketball games, collected Boyd’s Bears, enjoyed her cats and working in her flower garden. She was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Monday, June 29th from 9:00- 10:30 a.m. A private graveside service will follow at the WV National Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathan Menear officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Taylor County Honor Guard and the WV Army National Guard from Kingwood. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

