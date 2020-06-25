Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing teen

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Brayleigh Williams, 17, was last seen on June 24, 2020 at 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. She was last seen in the Arkwright Avenue area of Morgantown.

The sheriff’s office says she is possibly with an 18-year-old white man named Brandon. They may be traveling to Ohio.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

