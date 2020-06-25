Mountain Line to require riders to wear face masks or coverings

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Line Transit will start requiring all riders to wear a face mask or covering.

A news release from Mountain Line says the requirement will start on Friday, June 26. Riders will have to wear a mask or covering that covers the face and nose.

“This is being implemented to protect our riders and drivers,” Mountain Line said.

The requirement does not apply to children under 2-years-old or to people unable to wear a mask or covering due to a medical condition.

Mountain Line drivers will also be giving out face masks for riders without a face covering while supplies last.

A system has been set up by the bus line for riders to call in and register their trip in order to provide the Monongalia County Health Department with tracking information in case someone tests positive. Those who have to ride are asked to socially distance themselves from other riders.

