Preston County reports 3 additional cases linked to outbreak from Myrtle Beach trips

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County health officials reported three additional cases linked to the outbreak from Myrtle Beach trips.

According to the Preston County Health Department, the total number of confirmed cases related to the outbreak is 35.

Preston County currently has 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 probable cases and two deaths. Health officials say 40 of the cases are currently active and 27 people have recovered.

Update from Preston County Health Department 6/25/2020 Posted by Preston County Commission WV on Thursday, June 25, 2020

