Advertisement

Roxie Conley

Roxie Conley
Roxie Conley(Picasa | Roxie Conley)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roxie Lee Conley, 97, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. She was born in Braxton County, WV on March 29, 1923, a daughter of the late Willis and Nora Simons Cogar. She was married to Robert C. Conley, who preceded her in death in June 1981. Surviving are one son, Robert Lynn Conley and his wife Cathy of Savannah, GA; two daughters, Linda Lewis of Clarksburg and Brenda Stout of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Jennifer Newbrough, Melinda Lewis, Clark Rollins, Jamie Shelhammer and Aimee Summers; and nine great grandchildren, Kaden Wilson, Kyran Wilson, Kami Lewis, Tucker Newbrough, Braxton Newbrough, Morgan Summers, Ceara Lewis, Trinity Rollins and Adair Rollins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers, Kemper and Jesse; and four sisters, Opal, Vada, Gretta and Dorothy. Mrs. Conley loved shopping and helping others, and was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jason Wilhelm officiating.  Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Carol Linder

Updated: 13 hours ago
Carol Linder

Funerals

Betty Robinson

Updated: 14 hours ago
Betty Robinson

Funerals

Lou Shriver

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lou Shriver

Funerals

Eleanor Flynn

Updated: 18 hours ago
Eleanor Flynn

Latest News

Funerals

Wayne Carl Smith

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
Wayne Carl Smith

Funerals

Thomas Dewey Courtney

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT
Thomas Dewey Courtney

Funerals

Carl “Bud” Postelwaite

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
Carl “Bud” Junior Postelwaite

Funerals

Noah Alexander Haws

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
Noah Alexander Haws

Funerals

Robert Law

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
Robert Law

Funerals

Oliver Clayton Rice

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
Oliver Clayton Rice