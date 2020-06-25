Roxie Conley

Roxie Lee Conley, 97, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. She was born in Braxton County, WV on March 29, 1923, a daughter of the late Willis and Nora Simons Cogar. She was married to Robert C. Conley, who preceded her in death in June 1981. Surviving are one son, Robert Lynn Conley and his wife Cathy of Savannah, GA; two daughters, Linda Lewis of Clarksburg and Brenda Stout of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Jennifer Newbrough, Melinda Lewis, Clark Rollins, Jamie Shelhammer and Aimee Summers; and nine great grandchildren, Kaden Wilson, Kyran Wilson, Kami Lewis, Tucker Newbrough, Braxton Newbrough, Morgan Summers, Ceara Lewis, Trinity Rollins and Adair Rollins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers, Kemper and Jesse; and four sisters, Opal, Vada, Gretta and Dorothy. Mrs. Conley loved shopping and helping others, and was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jason Wilhelm officiating. Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

