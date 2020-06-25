Ryan’s Steakhouse on Emily Drive closes down; Offering to return veterans’ photographs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ryan’s in Emily Drive closed on May 26th, but a crucial question remained: what will happen to the photos of multiple local veterans that were housed inside this restaurant?

Property Manager Alan Frank says that although the restaurant is closed, he wants to make sure that the veterans honored on the restaurant’s Wall Of Honor would get the proper recognition for their service.

“It’s a shame that they’re closing but [those who died serving] died for our country to give us our freedom, so they should never be forgotten.” Frank said.

The Ryan’s in Clarksburg is among 81 of its locations that have shut down as a result of the company’s bankruptcy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. A veteran visiting from Pittsburgh said that it is important that those who have served receive the proper respect.

“[The photos should be] either with the [American] Legion or [Veterans of Foreign Wars] and they should be actively involved and collect them and put them in their own post.” said Ken Marx, a veteran of the Army National Guard. “And it is important for those who have served in any capacity, that people are always reminded, they signed a non-cancelable check for any amount up to and including their life.”

Additionally, Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy, himself a veteran, added that the local VFW would be involved in the preservation of the photos.

“Our (VFW) post is ready and able to accept those donations if and when that were to occur.” Kennedy said.

In addition to the Clarksburg VFW, Frank says he plans to donate some photos to the Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston.

