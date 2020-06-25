Advertisement

Seven Lewis County athletes ink letters of intent

Former LC athletes committed to a variety of sports
Lewis County
Lewis County(wdtv)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven Lewis County athletes committed to college athletics on Wednesday afternoon in Weston.

In baseball, Connor Johnson signed on to pitch at Glenville State. His fellow pitcher, Kole Bozic, will take his talents to Garrett College. Three-sport athlete Peyton Campbell committed to play softball for West Virginia Wesleyan.

On the pitch, the school’s all-time leading goal scorer, Anthony Atchison, will move on to WVWC in the fall as well. He leaves Lewis County with the record of 74 career goals, passing the previous clip set by his head coach and uncle Ryan Casto who compiled 67. Atchison’s former teammate Jeremiah Cruz will play soccer for Waynesburg University.

Tennis player Ethan Thomas committed to WVWC and volleyball player Tiara Goodwin will play at Glenville State.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East and West meet for one last battle on the diamond

Updated: 14 hours ago
East & West met for one final time on the diamond

Sports

Nett looking to lead UHS in 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Nett working hard to lead University Soccer in 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

Sports

WVU DC Koenning: “I want to offer my sincere apology to both KJ and the entire WVU family.”

Updated: 20 hours ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

Latest News

National

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.

Sports

Preston High halts Phase II conditioning workouts

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
Preston County has halted its student-athlete conditioning workouts.

Sports

United Way president Marsh plays Golf Marathon for Charity

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
United Way Harrison County president Christian Marsh is playing golf for a cause today.

Sports

WVU defensive coordinator Koenning placed on administrative leave after series of tweets by safety Martin

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
WVU safety Kerry Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday at detail uncomfortable experiences he has had with WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Sports

Fairmont Flyers Host 10th Annual Disc Golf Championship

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
The Fairmont Flyers hosted their 10th annual disc golf club championship at Morris Park in Marion County.

Sports

Second WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
A second WVU football player has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school's athletics department today.