Seven Lewis County athletes ink letters of intent

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven Lewis County athletes committed to college athletics on Wednesday afternoon in Weston.

In baseball, Connor Johnson signed on to pitch at Glenville State. His fellow pitcher, Kole Bozic, will take his talents to Garrett College. Three-sport athlete Peyton Campbell committed to play softball for West Virginia Wesleyan.

On the pitch, the school’s all-time leading goal scorer, Anthony Atchison, will move on to WVWC in the fall as well. He leaves Lewis County with the record of 74 career goals, passing the previous clip set by his head coach and uncle Ryan Casto who compiled 67. Atchison’s former teammate Jeremiah Cruz will play soccer for Waynesburg University.

Tennis player Ethan Thomas committed to WVWC and volleyball player Tiara Goodwin will play at Glenville State.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.