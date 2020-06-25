Steelers-Cowboys Hall of Fame Preseason game canceled
Game was slated for August 6 in Canton, Ohio
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PITTSBURG, Pa. (WDTV) - The Hall of Fame preseason game between the Steelers and the Cowboys has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game was slated to be played on August 6 in Canton, Ohio ahead of the Hall of Fame enshrinement for the Class of 2020 on August 8. The class will now be inducted next year & the two teams are expected to meet in the game in 2021 as well.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.