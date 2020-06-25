Thursday Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will be starting off today with plenty of sunshine as a weak high-pressure system from the Ohio Valley moves into our region. We will stay mostly dry with some light clouds roaming the area providing some welcoming shade. A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through the area later this afternoon providing some light rain showers but not enough to ruin your Thursday. Your high temperature for today will be in the lower 80′s.

Tonight: More cloud cover after sunset with quiet and calm weather settling in for the overnight. Low: 60

Friday: More sunshine than clouds as the high-pressure system will be slightly stronger as temperatures start to warm up with winds coming out of the south and the humidity starts to rise. High: 86

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day! With and expected passage of a warm front, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather that covers mostly our northern counties. The main risk will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. Our severe weather chances will diminish after an approaching cold front passes the area that afternoon. High: 90

Sunday: With the passage of the cold front we will still have leftover showers and storms in the area as the front to our south stalls in the mountains. As temperatures have dropped into the lower 80′s. High: 82

Early Next Week: Temperatures will remain in the mid 80′s as light rain chances will be sticking around for the most of next week.

