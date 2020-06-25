Advertisement

Thursday Weather Forecast

Stormy Weekend Ahead
Meteorologist Adam Wright
By Adam Wright
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will be starting off today with plenty of sunshine as a weak high-pressure system from the Ohio Valley moves into our region. We will stay mostly dry with some light clouds roaming the area providing some welcoming shade. A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through the area later this afternoon providing some light rain showers but not enough to ruin your Thursday. Your high temperature for today will be in the lower 80′s.

Tonight: More cloud cover after sunset with quiet and calm weather settling in for the overnight. Low: 60

Friday: More sunshine than clouds as the high-pressure system will be slightly stronger as temperatures start to warm up with winds coming out of the south and the humidity starts to rise. High: 86

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day! With and expected passage of a warm front, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather that covers mostly our northern counties. The main risk will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. Our severe weather chances will diminish after an approaching cold front passes the area that afternoon. High: 90

Sunday: With the passage of the cold front we will still have leftover showers and storms in the area as the front to our south stalls in the mountains. As temperatures have dropped into the lower 80′s. High: 82

Early Next Week: Temperatures will remain in the mid 80′s as light rain chances will be sticking around for the most of next week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Wednesday night forecast | Quiet overnight, more pop-up showers Thursday

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered showers throughout the region bringing bursts of moderate to heavy rain at times

Wednesday Weather Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
Quiet weather has settled into North Central West Virginia with storm chances increasing by the weekend.

Dry air pushes rainy system out, comfortable weather mid-week

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
Humidity begins to drop off Tuesday night following the passage of a cold front.

Are you ready to kick off Summer? The Summer Solstice occurs Saturday, June 20th at 5:43 PM ET

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
By Colleen Campbell
The Summer Solstice is when the sun's rays shine directly on top of the Northern Hemisphere due to the Earth's tilt and orbit around the sun.

Polar Vortex brings snow, unseasonable cold to North Central West Virginia

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
By Jordan Darensbourg
North Central West Virginia is expected to have some of the coldest temperatures for May in decades.

Storms knock down trees across North Central West Virginia

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
By Jordan Darensbourg
Winds and heavy rain resulted in several trees and power lines being knocked down, which resulted in power outages Monday.

How to make your own rain gauge

Updated: Mar. 26, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
By Colleen Campbell
This is a fun and easy project you can do at home using materials you may already have around the house.

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding

Updated: Mar. 21, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
By Colleen Campbell
Flash Flood wraps up our coverage for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

Updated: Mar. 19, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
By Colleen Campbell
It's electric! Lightning can be cool to look at, but it should be taken very seriously. Here are important rules to follow when lightning and thunder are involved

What is a Microburst? How is it different from a tornado?

Updated: Mar. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
By Colleen Campbell
Day three of West Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week we cover Microbursts. What damage can they cause and how are they different from a tornado?