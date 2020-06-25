Advertisement

West Virginia man charged after blaze injures fireman

The state fire marshal’s office said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March blaze.(WV State Fire Marshal)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities said Wednesday.

The state fire marshal’s office said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March blaze.

It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

