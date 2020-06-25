Advertisement

WVU Heart and Vascular Institute removes COVID-19 patient from ECMO

(From left to right) Vinay Badhwar, M.D., executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and Felix Gonzalez Carrasquillo, M.D., COVID-19 patient
(From left to right) Vinay Badhwar, M.D., executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and Felix Gonzalez Carrasquillo, M.D., COVID-19 patient(WVU Medicine)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute announced it has successfully removed its first COVID-19 patient from ECMO on June 16.

According to a news release from WVU Medicine, the patient was removed from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, after 514 hours of support.

ECMO is a form of life support used when the patient’s lungs are damaged and unable to effectively oxygenate blood. According to WVU Medicine, the life-saving measure provides physicians with time to resolve diseases affecting the lungs and their ability to function. The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute ECMO program serves as a referral center for a four-state catchment area.

“ECMO is often a treatment of last resort for our patients,” Paul McCarthy, M.D., WVU Heart and Vascular Institute critical care division chief. “Once patients lose lung function, their options for life support are extremely limited.”

The patient was Felix Gonzalez Carrasquillo, M.D., 51, a VA hospital emergency room physician from Charles Town. He was placed on ECMO after he was admitted to Ruby Memorial Hospital on May 20.

“We are fortunate that WVU Medicine has a sophisticated, multidisciplinary team in place that allows complex, interdependent care to be rendered reliably, consistently, and efficiently to allow for the best results,” Jeremiah Hayanga, M.D., WVU Heart and Vascular Institute ECMO program director, said. “Our program’s outcomes have consistently been above national bench marks.”

Hayanga said Gonzalez Carrasquillo was in lung and kidney failure upon arrival and unlikely to survive without ECMO.

“Once they have exceeded conventional therapies, COVID-19 patients have few treatment options,” Hayanga said. “There are a number of experimental drugs and therapies, such as tocilizimab, hydroxychloroquIne, and convalescent plasma, but often these are difficult to obtain without rigorous protocols already in place, particularly in the absence of a multidisciplinary platform to deliver these therapies.”

On Wednesday, Gonzalez Carrasquillo was transferred to a rehabilitation facility, according to the news release. He will undergo physical therapy to regain his strength once his COVID-19 test is negative.

Hayanga says it is expected Gonzalez Carrasquillo will recover and return to work by the end of the summer pending further negative COVID-19 tests.

“The core mission of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is to provide the most advanced therapies available to every citizen of West Virginia and our surrounding regions,” Vinay Badhwar, M.D., WVU Heart and Vascular Institute executive chair, said. “Our award-winning ECMO program is just one of our many services that provides multidisciplinary excellence. Our entire team was very pleased to be able to rescue our first responder provider from COVID-19. We remain collectively ever vigilant as we navigate the pandemic. Our state should know that we are poised and ready to serve our citizens with the most advanced capabilities in the nation.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Robinson Grand Community Theatre postponed show

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Robinson Grand Community Theatre production of "The Addams Family Musical" postponed until October 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Marion County Health Department received a grant for an overdose program

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Economists hopeful state can recover

Updated: 11 hours ago
Economists are hopeful West Virginia will recover from the pandemic.

News

Marion County Health Department receives grant to start overdose quick response team

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County Health Department is creating their first overdose quick response team after receiving a grant from the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Thursday evening

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 12 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Foster care system receives federal and state support

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
President Trump and Governor Justice both announced plans Wednesday to support the foster system.

News

Preston County reports 3 additional cases linked to outbreak from Myrtle Beach trips

Updated: 13 hours ago
Preston County health officials reported three additional cases linked to the outbreak from Myrtle Beach trips.

News

Economists hopeful state can bounce back as cities grapple with budget shortfalls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Economists are hopeful the state's economy will turn around, but a number of variables leave the future up in the air.

West Virginia’s Economy During COVID

Updated: 13 hours ago
WVU economists detailed how aspects of the state's economy are faring during the pandemic