Alderson Broaddus officially welcomed into Mountain East Conference

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus was officially welcomed into the Mountain East Conference today with a press conference in Barbour County.

The Battlers become the 12th member school in the MEC and will compete in the 2020-21 season. AB left the Great Midwest Athletic Conference after seven seasons in the conference.

AB’s student-athletes will return to campus during the first week of August with competition set to begin in the second week of September.

