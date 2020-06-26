Advertisement

Alderson Broaddus officially welcomed into Mountain East Conference

Battlers will compete in the MEC in 2020-21
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus was officially welcomed into the Mountain East Conference today with a press conference in Barbour County.

The Battlers become the 12th member school in the MEC and will compete in the 2020-21 season. AB left the Great Midwest Athletic Conference after seven seasons in the conference.

AB’s student-athletes will return to campus during the first week of August with competition set to begin in the second week of September.

