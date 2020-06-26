Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl abducted in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Youngstown Police confirmed authorities in Ohio have canceled the Amber Alert for a young child abducted in Mahoning County.

According to police, 1-year-old Nova Sheridan was taken by force from her mother when his father, identified as Kahlil Sheridan, broke into their home shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday on Moherman Avenue in Youngstown.

She was found safe on Friday, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

