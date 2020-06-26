Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.
The performance at the empty venue will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.
Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
