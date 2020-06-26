Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, Jr., 59, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Davis Medical Center. Dennis was born Tuesday, December 27, 1960, in Parsons, a son of the late Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, Sr. and Hannah V. Janie Baxter Henthorne. He had never married. Left to cherish Dennis’ memory is his long time companion, Jennifer Fincham of Mill Creek, three children, Sara Fincham of Buckhannon, Kayla Fincham of Montrose, and Haley Fincham of Mill Creek, one sister, Leah “Denise” Zirk and husband, Wade, of Thomas, four grandchildren, Wessley Fincham, Jaycee Fincham, Tucker Fincham, and Derek Arbogast, one nephew, Austin Zirk, and two nieces, Allison and Autumn Zirk. Dennis was a graduate of Tucker County High School with the class of 1979. He had worked as a drywall finisher at Snowshoe. Known as “the lawnmower man”, he enjoyed working on lawnmowers and doing small engine repair. He also worked on nail guns for McWilliams Buildings. Dennis’ request for cremation was honored.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.