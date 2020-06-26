Advertisement

Dennis Lemuel Henthorne

Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, JrDennis Lemuel Henthorne, Jr
Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, JrDennis Lemuel Henthorne, Jr(Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, Jr)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, Jr., 59, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Davis Medical Center. Dennis was born Tuesday, December 27, 1960, in Parsons, a son of the late Dennis Lemuel Henthorne, Sr. and Hannah V. Janie Baxter Henthorne. He had never married. Left to cherish Dennis’ memory is his long time companion, Jennifer Fincham of Mill Creek, three children, Sara Fincham of Buckhannon, Kayla Fincham of Montrose, and Haley Fincham of Mill Creek, one sister, Leah “Denise” Zirk and husband, Wade, of Thomas, four grandchildren, Wessley Fincham, Jaycee Fincham, Tucker Fincham, and Derek Arbogast, one nephew, Austin Zirk, and two nieces, Allison and Autumn Zirk. Dennis was a graduate of Tucker County High School with the class of 1979. He had worked as a drywall finisher at Snowshoe. Known as “the lawnmower man”, he enjoyed working on lawnmowers and doing small engine repair. He also worked on nail guns for McWilliams Buildings. Dennis’ request for cremation was honored.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Janet Elaine Carpenter Burrows

Updated: 1 hours ago
Janet Elaine Carpenter Burrows

Funerals

Lewis “Kevin” Blake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lewis "Kevin" Blake

Funerals

Excell Richard Lanham

Updated: 1 hours ago
Excell Richard Lanham

Funerals

George Reynolds

Updated: 6 hours ago
George Reynolds

Latest News

Funerals

William “Billy” Jackson Dennison III

Updated: 6 hours ago
William "Billy" Jackson Dennison III

Funerals

Carol Linder

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
Carol Linder

Funerals

Roxie Conley

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
Roxie Conley

Funerals

Betty Robinson

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
Betty Robinson

Funerals

Lou Shriver

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
Lou Shriver

Funerals

Eleanor Flynn

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
Eleanor Flynn