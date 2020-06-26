Excell Richard Lanham, 75, a resident of Mill Creek passed from this life Monday, June 22, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Excell was born Thursday, December 7, 1944, in Hemlock, a son of the late William Walker Lanham and Creola Currence Lanham. On July 6, 1968, in Mill Creek, he was married to the former Judith Scott, who survives. They had celebrated fifty-one years of marriage. Also left to cherish Excell’s memory are four children, Laura Swecker and husband, Dave, Rebecca Lanham and companion Marlin, all of Mill Creek, Jennifer Lanham and companion Jeremy of Huntington, and Earl Lanham and companion Marybeth of Masontown, five grandchildren, Dustin Swecker and wife Esstay, Casi Taylor and companion Dusty, Kaitlin Hanshaw and husband Shane, all of Mill Creek, Joshua Burnside and companion Shae of Mabie, and Freyja Zornes of Huntington, eleven great-grandchildren, one expected great-granddaughter due in October, four siblings, Margie Chewning, William “Wink” Lanham, Kenneth “Buck” Lanham and wife Kathy, and Kencel Lanham and wife Peggy, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Excell in death besides his parents was one grandson, Jenson Zornes, brother in law, Delano Chewning, and sister in law, Arlene Lanham. Excell was a truck driver his whole life. He drove a truck for his uncle, Dean Jack, a coal truck for Barbour County Coal Company, owned and operated his own log truck, and retired as a truck driver for the WV Department of Highways. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved going to car shows with his ’57 Chevy. His favorite thing in the world was sitting on his front porch swing, waving to folks as they drove by, and swinging with all his grandkids. Excell was a very caring husband, Daddy, and Pappaw. He loved us all with everything in him. We will surely miss him dearly. Judy wishes to extend a very special thank you to Laura, Rebecca, and nephew Jason for all the help they gave Excell. She could not have done it without them. Excell’s request for cremation was honored. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

