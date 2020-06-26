Advertisement

Friday Weather Forecast

Sunny skies with a quick afternoon shower.
Meteorologist Adam Wright
By Adam Wright
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Plenty of sunshine in your forecast for North Central West Virginia. As a warm front to our south will lift into our area today allowing temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 80′s with dewpoints in the 60′s. With warm temperatures and daytime heating, there is a possible chance for a light shower in the afternoon hours. Instability in our atmosphere will increase with the passage of the frontal system as the winds will start to flow from the south as the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for your Saturday.

Tonight: Still warm with increased cloud cover allowing for all that warm air to be trapped at the surface. Rain chances diminishing. Low: 68

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day. With the slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) that is centered on our northern counties, damaging winds will be the main threat. As an approaching cold front will slowly make its way across our region. As multiple isolated showers and storms will be in the region for most of the day. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App to keep updated on any severe weather threat. High: 86

Sunday: Leftover rain showers continue as the cold front has stalled to our east allowing for more showers throughout the day. As temperatures start to cool off and humidity starts to drop. High: 82

Early Next Week: Light rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures stay in the mid 80′s, with the weather in our region starting to settle down mid-week as sunshine and warm temperatures move into place.

