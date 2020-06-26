Janet Elaine Carpenter Burrows, 60, of Weston, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was welcomed with open arms at Heaven’s Gate by her daughter, Jessica Marie Arrigo. She was born in Weston, WV, on June 15, 1960, a daughter of Arnold Paul Carpenter and Sarah Jane Watson. After sharing over 7 years together, Janet married her best friend, George “Randy” Burrows on July 8, 2014. Janet is survived by her father, Arnold Paul Carpenter of Weston; mother, Sarah Jane Watson of Crawford; husband, Randy Burrows of Weston; granddaughter, Cody Nicole Johns of Millville, NJ; two brothers: David Carpenter of Walkersville and Jared Carpenter and wife, Nancy, of Crawford; one sister, Anna Marie “Annie” Shamblin of Weston; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved Airedale Terrier, Lucy. Janet graduated from Lewis County High School in 1978. She was a beautician and was employed at J.C. Penney Salon for over 25 years. Janet was currently self-employed and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon and Bridgeport Health Care Center as a beautician. Janet was Methodist by faith and enjoyed crafting primitives and restoring antique furniture. Her latest project was working with her husband, Randy to restore their Historic log house. Janet’s request for cremation has been honored and a Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Janet Elaine Burrows. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

