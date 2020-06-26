Advertisement

Johns Hopkins University officials react to Dr. Slemp’s resignation

Dr. Cathy Slemp
Dr. Cathy Slemp(Governor Jim Justice's office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health expressed their reaction to Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation.

Slemp resigned from her position as state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health on Wednesday after Governor Jim Justice expressed his lack in confidence of her leadership.

Officials from the school said in a statement that they were stunned and troubled that Slemp was asked to resign.

Slemp graduated from the school of public health in 1994.

