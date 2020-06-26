Johns Hopkins University officials react to Dr. Slemp’s resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health expressed their reaction to Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation.

Slemp resigned from her position as state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health on Wednesday after Governor Jim Justice expressed his lack in confidence of her leadership.

Officials from the school said in a statement that they were stunned and troubled that Slemp was asked to resign.

We are stunned and troubled that Dr. Cathy Slemp, the Commissioner of Health in West Virginia and a distinguished graduate of @JohnsHopkinsSPH, was asked to resign.



Here's @DrJoshS, @T_Inglesby and my full statement. pic.twitter.com/EHu3XzBaSV — Ellen MacKenzie (@EllenJMacKenzie) June 25, 2020

Slemp graduated from the school of public health in 1994.

