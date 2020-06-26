Advertisement

Legendary Fairmont State A&T coach Kiefer retires

Kiefer coached the Fighting Falcons for 19 seasons
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The woman who helped turned the sport of acro & tumbling into what is today is calling it a coaching career as Fairmont State’s Kristi Kiefer announced her retirement today.

Kiefer was on the front lines of helping transition competitive cheer into acro & tumbling 10 years ago and led the movement of having the sport recognized by all three NCAA divisions as an emerging sport for women just this year.

The two time national coach of the year started the Fairmont State A&T program in 2010, as the Falcons went on to win eight National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association titles. Most recently, she guided Fairmont to the 2019 Mountain East Conference regular season & tournament championships, the first-ever conference titles in the history of the sport.

Many North Central West Virginia athletes had committed to join Kiefer’s acro & tumbling team this upcoming fall.

She will remain at Fairmont State as Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women Administrator.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Parkersburg's Hess wins 2020 WV Open

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Fairmont State's Keifer retires from coaching

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Parkersburg’s Hess wins 2020 WV Open

Updated: 7 hours ago
87th West Virginia Open at Glade Springs

Sports

Steelers-Cowboys Hall of Fame Preseason game canceled

Updated: 10 hours ago
The two teams will instead meet in the HOF game in 2021.

Latest News

Sports

Bisers bonding during move to Morgantown

Updated: 11 hours ago
Head coach Sean & son Caden are adjusting to their new home

Sports

7 LC athletes ink letters of intent

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Seven Lewis County athletes ink letters of intent

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
Seven LC athletes will play their sports in college

Sports

East and West meet for one last battle on the diamond

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
East & West met for one final time on the diamond

Sports

Nett looking to lead UHS in 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT

Sports

Nett working hard to lead University Soccer in 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Premier Bank Athlete of the Week