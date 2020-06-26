Legendary Fairmont State A&T coach Kiefer retires

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The woman who helped turned the sport of acro & tumbling into what is today is calling it a coaching career as Fairmont State’s Kristi Kiefer announced her retirement today.

Kiefer was on the front lines of helping transition competitive cheer into acro & tumbling 10 years ago and led the movement of having the sport recognized by all three NCAA divisions as an emerging sport for women just this year.

The two time national coach of the year started the Fairmont State A&T program in 2010, as the Falcons went on to win eight National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association titles. Most recently, she guided Fairmont to the 2019 Mountain East Conference regular season & tournament championships, the first-ever conference titles in the history of the sport.

Many North Central West Virginia athletes had committed to join Kiefer’s acro & tumbling team this upcoming fall.

She will remain at Fairmont State as Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women Administrator.

