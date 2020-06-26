Advertisement

Lewis “Kevin” Blake

Lewis "Kevin" Blake
Lewis "Kevin" Blake(Lewis "Kevin" Blake)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
Lewis “Kevin” Blake, 48, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Weston. He was born in Lewis County on September 25, 1971, a son of Homer Lewis Blake and Mary Jane Blake. For the last 14 years Kevin has shared his life with his partner, Tabetha Hood. Together they enjoyed their life together and the joys of raising their two daughters. Kevin is survived by his parents: Homer and Mary Blake of Walkersville; his partner, Tabetha Hood of Roanoke; two daughters: Karyna and Valerie Blake; one sister, Staci Blake of Camden; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1989, Kevin worked in a variety of fields including the sawmills, oil/gas industry, and most currently at Site Tech. He was most talented as a mechanic. Anytime a neighbor or friend needed help with a lawn mower, they knew to call Kevin. He always enjoyed spending time with his friends especially the camping trips to Cranberry to go fishing. Kevin treasured his time with his family and loved fishing with them on Skin Creek. His two daughters were his world and when they made the honor roll at school, Kevin was never more proud. Kevin was always willing to help others and will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Long Point Cemetery in Walkersville. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lewis “Kevin” Blake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

