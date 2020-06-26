Parkersburg’s Hess wins 2020 WV Open

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkersburg South graduate Kenneth Hess won the 87th West Virginia Open over at Glade Springs on Thursday afternoon with a 6-under finish. He battled back for a one stroke victory over Wheeling’s Thadd Obecny who finished at 5-under after holding the top spot at 3-under heading into the final day.

2019 WV Amateur champion and Bridgeport’s own Mason Williams finished in 11th place at 2-over. He will look to defend his title on July 28 at the 101st WV Amateur Championship at the Greenbrier.

Morgantown’s Samuel Berry tied for 16th at 4-over.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.