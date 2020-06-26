Advertisement

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Suspect dead, 6 wounded in attack
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.(SKY via AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland say the stabbings in Glasgow aren’t being treated as terrorism.

Speaking on the BBC, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who expressed his concern and sympathies.

She said “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway,” Sturgeon said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — A suspect shot by police during an incident Friday at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees has died, and six other people, including a police officer, have been hospitalized and treated for injuries, Scottish police said.

An officer, who appeared to have been stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street around 1 p.m., was in “a critical but stable condition,” Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said. He called on people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” Johnson added.

Police Scotland said the situation had been contained and that there was no threat to the wider public. Johnson said police weren’t searching for anyone else.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by paramedics and believed him to be a victim.

“We were still standing outside. After that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Positive Action In Housing said the 91-room hotel was housing asylum seekers for the Mears Group, a housing and social care provider. which moved them there during the coronavirus lockdown.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated. She also said some of the information circulating is “unconfirmed” or “inaccurate.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House Call: Screen Time

Updated: 19 minutes ago
It is summer time and you are probably asking yourself how you get your kids to reduce screen time and move more.. Joining us tonight on House Call is Dr. Elani Kitsos, pediatrician with Bridgeport Pediatrics.

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

News

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital starts opioid treatment program after receiving grant

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
At the Stonewall Jackson Hopsital, not much could be done when patients suffering from substance abuse came to the emergency department for help. Now, after receiving a grant through the Center for Disease Control (CDC), who partnered with the Mosaic Group out of Maryland, the hospital is bringing a substance abuse program to the area called, Reverse the Cycle.

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

News

WVU Researcher finds firework-related injuries spiked 40% after 2016 fireworks law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
After the laws governing firework distribution were eased in 2016, one researcher found firework-related injuries spiked.

Latest News

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Friday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

National

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry

Coronavirus

Pence exchange with reporter on Tulsa rally, Ariz. church rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vice president was asked about the Trump campaign holding mass gatherings despite spikes in coronavirus cases.