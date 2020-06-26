Robinson Grand Community Theatre postponed show

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Robinson Grand Community Theatre production of “The Addams Family Musical” postponed until October 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Moore, Robinson Grand Community Theatre program director, said they made the safest choice for the future cast, crew and audience.

When asked why they don’t do the show virtually she said, “The people behind the scenes and backstage are in very close quarters it’s not safe.”

She said, it’s not just about the safety of the audience. It takes a large group to put on a musical.

Despite the show being pushed back the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center began their process to reopen. One thing they will do is hold small private gatherings by reservation. They also hope to show their first public movie at the end of July.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.