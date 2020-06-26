Advertisement

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital starts opioid treatment program after receiving grant

SJMH assessed residents in 2019 and found that addiction was the number one area of concern.
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - At the Stonewall Jackson Hopsital, not much could be done when patients suffering from substance abuse came to the emergency department for help. Now, after receiving a grant through the Center for Disease Control (CDC), who partnered with the Mosaic Group out of Maryland, the hospital is bringing a substance abuse program to the area called, Reverse the Cycle.

"We've spent years identifying these people and prevention, but now we're closing the gap," nurse manager, Carla Hamner said. "We're helping them find the recovery, we're helping them with all the issues and obstacles that they have in the way and we're working with them," she said.

The program has three components, which include screening for alcohol and drug misuse, intervention and providing proper recovery. The hospital has teams that focus on each area. The Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment program (SBIRT) is where patients see a physician within 24 hours and are screened for substance misuse. Next, is the Opioid Overdose Survivors Outreach Program (OSOP) provides community-based recovery options for patients and links them to treatment options. Lastly is the Medication Assisted Treatment Initiation, where those who agreed to treatment receive continued treatment with the help of their peer coaches.

Hamner is excited for the opportunities this program will bring the area.

“Drug addiction right now is a pandemic for our state.”

With the affects of substance on those in the area, the program wants to provide peer coaches that understand the road to recovery.

"These are actual people who are themselves in recovery, so they've been there, they've gotten through it and they're successful," Hamner said.

Cassidy Wright is one who has a success story and is now working to help others.

"I've lost a lot of people to addiction so to see the opposite is great," Wright said. "It's great to see people get better because a lot of us don't get better," she said.

The grant will help keep the program running for one year, but the hospital plans to keep the program going.

