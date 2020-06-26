Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM West Virginia Gov. Justice provides coronavirus update - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) response, via virtual press briefing

Weblinks: http://www.wv.gov, https://twitter.com/wvgov

Contacts: Jordan Damron, State of West Virginia, jordan.l.damron@wv.gov

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted. If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11:00 a.m. to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov. Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.