Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for West Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 2:30 PM City of Huntington Human Relations Commission virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cityofhuntington.com, https://twitter.com/huntingtoncity

Contacts: City of Huntington, 1 304 696 5540

https://www.cityofhuntington.com/calendar/event/human-relations-commission-6.23.2020

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org