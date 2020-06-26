Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:30 PM West Virginia Gov. Justice provides coronavirus update - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provides an update for media on coronavirus (COVID-19) response, via virtual press briefing

Weblinks: http://www.wv.gov, https://twitter.com/wvgov

Contacts: Jordan Damron, State of West Virginia, jordan.l.damron@wv.gov

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted. If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. today to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov. Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democrats Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM BBER virtual event on West Virginia's economy and coronavirus - Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University's John Chambers College of Business and Economics hosts a virtual update on West Virginia's economy during coronavirus (COVID-19), via Zoom event with BBER Director John Deskins and Research Assistant Professors Eric Bowen and Brian Lego

Weblinks: http://www.wvu.edu, https://twitter.com/WestVirginiaU

Contacts: Heather Richardson, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, hrichard@mail.wvu.edu, 1 304 293 9625

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginias-economy-during-covid-tickets-110176623246