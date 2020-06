Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for West Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM BBER virtual event on West Virginia's economy and coronavirus - Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University's John Chambers College of Business and Economics hosts a virtual update on West Virginia's economy during coronavirus (COVID-19), via Zoom event with BBER Director John Deskins and Research Assistant Professors Eric Bowen and Brian Lego

Weblinks: http://www.wvu.edu, https://twitter.com/WestVirginiaU

Contacts: Heather Richardson, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, hrichard@mail.wvu.edu, 1 304 293 9625

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginias-economy-during-covid-tickets-110176623246