West Virginia Daybook

Monday, Jun. 22 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Joe Manchin and SBA Administrator participate in roundtable discussion - Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza participate in a 'PPP/EIDL' roundtable discussion

Location: Morgantown Area Economic Partnership, 265 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV

Weblinks: http://www.manchin.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/Sen_JoeManchin

Contacts: Sam Runyon, sam_runyon@manchin.senate.gov, 1 202 228 1810, 1 202 740 6241

Monday, Jun. 22 1:00 PM West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provides updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) response, via virtual press briefing

Weblinks: http://www.wv.gov, https://twitter.com/wvgov

Contacts: Jordan Damron, State of West Virginia, jordan.l.damron@wv.gov

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted. If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov. Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

Tuesday, Jun. 23 2:30 PM City of Huntington Human Relations Commission virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cityofhuntington.com, https://twitter.com/huntingtoncity

Contacts: City of Huntington, 1 304 696 5540

https://www.cityofhuntington.com/calendar/event/human-relations-commission-6.23.2020

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org