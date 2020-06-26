William “Billy” Jackson Dennison III, 37, of Walkersville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Wichita, KS, on September 21, 1982, a son of William “Skip” Jackson Dennison II and Elizabeth Sharon Locke Dennison. Paternal grandfather, William Jackson Dennison greeted Billy at Heaven’s Gate. Forever cherishing their memories of Billy’s laugh are his parents, Skip and Eliza Dennison of Walkersville; one brother, Christopher “Scott” Dennison and companion, Dave Morgan, of Bristol, WV; one nephew, Max Dennison; one step-niece and one step-nephew: Mallory and Phillip Morgan; paternal grandmother, Wanna “Carol” Dennison of Parkersburg; maternal grandparents: Richard and Cora Gill of Haysville, KS; one aunt, Pam Green; four uncles: Rod Dennison and wife, Shelly, Wil Locke and wife, Mary, Kenny Locke, and Michael Gill; and several cousins. Billy graduated from Lewis County High School in 2001. In high school he excelled at playing soccer and received a scholarship to Salem International University. Hunting and fishing were two of Billy’s favorite pastimes. He enjoyed hunting on his parent’s farm in Walkersville and fishing at Stonewall Jackson Lake. Billy didn’t know a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His kind heart made it hard for him to see anyone less than happy so he was constantly aiming to make you laugh and was not afraid to act goofy to achieve his goal. Billy’s outgoing nature caused people to gravitate towards him, which resulted in a large group of friends. He loved to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers play whether it was basketball or football. Above all, Billy treasured his family and especially loved spending time with his “best buddy” Max. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 5 p.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Billy’s request for cremation will be honored. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Billy” Jackson Dennison III. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.