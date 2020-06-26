WVU infielder Brophy to return for extra season of eligibilty

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - NCAA athletes who lost out on their spring seasons this year were granted an extra year of eligibility, and Mountaineer baseball player Kevin Brophy is taking advantage of that second chance.

The infielder announced on social media on Friday that he will return to Morgantown in 2021 for one more year with WVU baseball. After not being selected in the five round 2020 MLB draft, Brophy spoke with multiple teams about signing as an undrafted free agent. None of the others were appealing enough to pass up an extra year with the Mountaineers.

He said the only team he would have signed with was the New York Yankees, who were his late mother’s favorite.

