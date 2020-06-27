Advertisement

Celebrating the 4th of July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

A patriotic Buckhannon home.
A patriotic Buckhannon home.(Kaley Fedko)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
W.Va (WDTV) - For some north central West Virginians, celebrating the 4th of July will be different this year.

One Buckhannon resident, Denise Weaver, is having a socially-distanced cook out.

“There’s social distancing. Everybody’s in their own vehicles. We have our own food. We just stop and maybe talk for a few minutes, and go on,” says Weaver.

Others will celebrate in solidarity.

“This year, though, I am actually, for the first time in many years, getting to enjoy my personal freedom, and with that, I am planning on staying close to the house for my pets, because of the fireworks. The dogs don’t really like it. Of course I’ll go to downtown Buckhannon to enjoy the free fireworks they’re putting on for everybody,” says Buckhannon resident Elissa Linger-Mills.

Some entities such as Stonewall Resort and the city of Buckhannon are having their yearly firework shows with certain protocols.

“We will be having fireworks, and they will be located down by Premier Bank like they were last year,” says Buckhannon council member Pam Bucklew.  

“We’ve gotten permission from both banks for people to park in their vehicles, and we still recommend social distancing,” she adds.

Officials encourage locals to be safe, no matter where they are celebrating.

“I’d like to say to the citizens, I think we as people could be very creative with the way we enjoy ourselves, but just use common sense about what you’re doing,” says Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang, where there will not be a fireworks display this year.

“Just have a safe holiday, and just hope we can get through all of this together and there will be better times in the future,” says Lang.

