COVID-19 IN WV: 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths

COVID-19 cases by county, June 27, 5 p.m.
COVID-19 cases by county, June 27, 5 p.m.(WDTV News Staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on June 27, 2020, there have been 165,110 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (431/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (113/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (59/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (284/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (152/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (69/5), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Cabell, Hancock, and Mingo counties, with support from local health departments.

The two-day testing resulted in 1,484 individuals tested: 468 in Cabell County; 291 in Hancock County; 248 in Mingo County; 477 in Randolph County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.

Additionally, 64 individuals in McDowell County and 66 in Monroe County participated in Governor Jim Justice’s free COVID-19 community testing.

