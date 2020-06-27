COVID-19 patient receives different treatment

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

COVID-19 patient left Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of treatment.

Dr. Felix Gonzalez Carrasquillo, an emergency room physician from Charles Town was chosen as a candidate for ECMO. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation is a type of life support used for patients in an end of life situation to help strengthen their lungs.

Dr. Jeremiah Hayanga, ECMO program director, said they didn’t know if the treatment would work but they wanted to try.

“If we can work toward saving his lungs we would stop the process and allow things to heal. We weren’t sure it was going to work but what we’re sure is we’re going to try,” he added referring to Dr. Carrasquillo’s treatment.

Dr. Hayanga believed the treatment allowed Dr. Carrasquillo’s lungs to heal enough for his failing kidneys to repair as well.

Dr. Hayanga also said, he’s concerned where COVID-19 will go in the next few months.

”People think the worst may be over and the attention to precaution we feel is not as strong as it was before,” he continued.

However, he said, the hospital planned to continue to try ECMO as a treatment.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.