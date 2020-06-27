Free COVID-19 testing in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

On June 27, the Lewis County Health Department held free COVID-19 testing.

Over 200 people preregistered for the testing held outside Lewis County High School. Community members were able to get screened without leaving their cars.

The short process required people to sign in and then go to the nurse’s tent to get a nasal swab.

According to Lewis County Health Department Administrator David Whittaker, there are two types of testing for the coronavirus. The one they offered was for people who don’t show any signs of the virus.

He broke down the process and said, ”There are two different tests. There are tests for symptomatic people, and then there are tests for asymptomatic.”

Whittaker continued, “This will just be a surveillance test, and we’ll call you once we get the results.”

He said that results come in within a few days.

