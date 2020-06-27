carpenterandfordfh@gmail.com

Jessie Sylvia Jaye West, 78, of Beaufort, South Carolina, formerly of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at Sprenger Heath Care in Port Royal, South Carolina. She was born at Dale, West Virginia on June 12, 1942 a daughter of the late Anderson “Dock” and Alma Irene White Noland. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Denny Franklin West on August 8, 2006. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She retired after several years of service with Sam’s Club and Walmart. She was a faithful member of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughter Debora Muth and her husband Eric of Beaufort, South Carolina and her son Scott Templeton and his wife Heather of Belmont, OH; one grandson Nicholas Muth of Pensacola, FL; one great grandson Wolfgang Muth of Pensacola, FL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers Carl Noland, Bruce Noland, and Rex Noland; three sisters Emma Harbert, Beulah Hayhurst and Sharon Shultz. Family and Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. Services will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Jonathan Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared with Jaye’s Family at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.