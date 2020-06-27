Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia gov details plans for $1.25B aid package

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his plans for a $1.25 billion coronavirus aid package after months of questions over how he would spend the money. The Republican governor’s strategy for the federal CARES Act relief fund was disclosed Friday after local, state and federal officials urged him to distribute the cash as widespread business shutdowns hammered the economy. He has dismissed the demands as politically driven. Justice had long said he wanted to use the package to fill holes in the state budget, though federal rules limited spending to costs incurred due to the pandemic. He said attorneys have determined that his plans for the federal aid are legal.

FIREFIGHTER-FATAL ARSON

Firefighter charged with setting blaze that killed responder

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a volunteer firefighter accused of setting a blaze that killed a fellow fireman has been charged with murder and arson. A criminal complaint shows that 36-year-old Robert Lee Beckner was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson on Thursday. An investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office wrote that Beckner confessed to setting a blaze at his own home in Iaeger last weekend. Officials said 42-year-old Russell Roberson was responding with the local volunteer fire department when he was fatally injured while attempting to save a man nearby. It’s unclear whether Beckner has an attorney who can comment for him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

3,600 West Virginians file for jobless aid amid coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a historically high number of West Virginians are still filing for unemployment benefits even as the state continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Federal data released Thursday shows that about 3,600 people filed claims last week and that claims have been falling slightly as businesses have reopened. More than 250,000 unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since the pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already eased most virus restrictions, allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen. This month he allowed sporting events with spectators to resume and has set July 1 as the date when fairs and festivals can be held.

SUPREME COURT-INSTAGRAM

West Virginia Supreme Court now has an Instagram account

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People seeking more information about the judiciary in West Virginia can now check the state Supreme Court’s new Instagram account. The court announced this week it is adding Instagram to its social media accounts, which also include Twitter, Facebook, SmugMug, Flickr and YouTube. Chief Justice Tim Armstead says adding the account is part of the court’s work to “ensure transparency and accountability throughout the court system.”

FIREFIGHTER INJURED-ARSON

West Virginia man charged after blaze injures fireman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities. The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March blaze. It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

AP-US-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-WEST-VIRGINIA-

Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail. According to The Journal, the recently released report says the engineer used excessive force to make a movement while the brakes were still applied. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park. Repairs to the footbridge are underway.