Morgantown 2 Trounces Thurmont, 11-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlie Petty tossed a complete game and allowed just two runs as Morgantown 2 rolled past Thurmont (Md.), 11-2 in the Tournament of Champions.

With the victory, Morgantown 2 improves to 2-0 in tournament play. Thurmont drops to 0-2.

The third and final day of the Tournament of Champions gets underway Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.