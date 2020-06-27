Morgantown 2 Trounces Thurmont, 11-2
Improves to 2-0 in Tournament of Champions
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlie Petty tossed a complete game and allowed just two runs as Morgantown 2 rolled past Thurmont (Md.), 11-2 in the Tournament of Champions.
With the victory, Morgantown 2 improves to 2-0 in tournament play. Thurmont drops to 0-2.
The third and final day of the Tournament of Champions gets underway Sunday.
