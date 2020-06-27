Phyllis Hunter Brittain, 82, of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WW on June 23, 2020. She was born Phyllis Ruth Hunter in Daviess County, IN on January 24, 1938 to Paul Hunter and Leota Shirley. Older brother Jerome Paul Hunter and younger sister Barbara Kaye Hunter grew up with Phyllis on the family farm and attended Bethany Church near the town of Montgomery. Phyllis graduated Valedictorian from Barr Township High School in 1956. That same year she married Billy Dean Brittain of Washington, IN on July 27 at Bethany Church, promising to go “wherever thou goest.” During their 42 years of marriage they moved 12 times and lived in IN, NY, IL, FL, NJ, TX, CA and MI, faithfully fulfilling her promise. Upon Bill’s death in 1998, she moved back to IN and lastly to Bridgeport, WV in 2015 to live closer to family. During their long lives together, Phyllis and Bill had two sons, Stuart and Ross. Her final move occurred on June 23rd as she passed into Heaven to meet her Lord and be rejoined with family that had preceded her. Phyllis served as Secretary for churches in Fort Worth, TX and Dexter, MI and was most recently active with the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, especially with her “Sisters” in her Bible Study group. However, her greatest passion was her family. Everyone that knew Phyllis was aware that the only thing she loved more than her sons was her grandchildren; Sydney, Micah and Elizabeth. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law; Stuart Edison Brittain and Cindy Ryckewaert of Missoula, MT, and Ross Alan Brittain and Erin (Lawrence) Brittain of Bridgeport, WV; three grandchildren, Sydney Alturas Brittain of Missoula, MT; Micah Lawrence Brittain and Elizabeth Grace Brittain of Bridgeport, WV; sisters-in-law Lyndall (Brittain) McCracken of West Lafayette, IN, Gretchen Brittain of Burlington, CO, and Janet Brittain of Shreveport, LA; brother-in-law Alan Brittain of Shreveport, LA; nieces Cheryl (McCracken) Reiff, Jennifer Hunter, Jane (Hunter) Nolan, Emily Brittain and Amy Brittain; and nephews Jeff Hunter, Jay Junter, Jon Hunter, Paul Brittain, Glen McCracken and Lee Brittain. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Paul (5/15/1983) and Leota (4/5/1998), husband Billy Dean (8/24/1998), brother Jerome (2/27/2004), sister Barbara (11/19/2016), brothers-in-law Al Marcum, Ronald Brittain, and George McCracken. Due to the pandemic, a small service will be held for her WV friends and family on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Bridgeport United Methodist Church at 2:30 pm. Face coverings and distancing will be required at the Service. Once the pandemic is over a larger celebration will be arranged to celebrate Phyllis’s life at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or the Bridgeport United Methodist Church (https://giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/ncs-3183). Burnside Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.