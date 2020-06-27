Advertisement

WV Patriots down Vikings Elite in Tournament of Champions opener

18U tournament happening all weekend long in Harrison County
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WV Patriots, a team made up of primarily Bridgeport High School players, rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Vikings Elite out of Ohio, 9-6, at the high school field on Friday afternoon.

This was the opening game of the 18U Tournament of Champions, which will be held all weekend long across Harrison County.

Grafton’s Chase Setler, who recently committed to Alderson Broaddus, and Preston catcher, Ethan Haskiell, have also joined the Patriots for the summer.

