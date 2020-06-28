60-year-old restaurant to reopen for dine-in service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A 60-year-old restaurant in Fairmont to reopen for dine-in service June 29.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic Kenny Sabo, owner of Say-Boy Restaurant in Fairmont said he was hesitant to offer an eat in option at first.

He felt they needed to wait until their new construction was finished. He also said they have an older staff that they took into consideration when making decisions.

Sabo said he thought now would be the time to begin eat-in service again.

The restaurant has been open for take out. However, Say-Boy’s lost business during the pandemic.

“We’ve lost a total of about I’d say 60% of our business and another 40% were maintained even with carryout,” Sabo added.

However, he said many customers have remained loyal, and they plan to pick up business when their regular hours tomorrow.

