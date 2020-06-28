Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 28, 2020, there have been 166,414 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (114/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (290/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (86/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (47/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (74/5), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 200 Morgantown Planet Fitness members asked to quarantine after member tests positive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
After a member of a local gym tests positive for coronavirus, members are asked to quarantine.

WDTV

Free COVID-19 testing in Lewis County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
On June 27, the Lewis County Health Department held free COVID-19 testing.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 2,782 total COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the state reported by the DHHR.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,730 total cases and 92 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
As per the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources, there are 2,730 total COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Celebrating the 4th of July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
Here's how locals are celebrating this patriotic holiday.

WDTV

COVID-19 patient receives different treatment

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
COVID-19 patient leaves Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of treatment.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Minor League Baseball not set to return to West Virginia in 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT

News

Baseball set to make a return, but not completely

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Major League Baseball is set to return next month, but that's not the case for Minor League Baseball. It could have a long-lasting impact