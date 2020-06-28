Advertisement

Fishermen find body floating in Kanawha River

A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.
A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found floating down the Kanawha River Sunday.

Responders tell WSAZ they got a call from two fisherman just before 2:30 p.m. who say they saw the body.

They spotted it around the 5900 block of MacCorkle Ave.

Investigators say it appears the body has been in the water “for awhile.”

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

60-year-old restaurant to reopen for dine-in service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A 60-year-old restaurant in Fairmont to reopen for dine-in service June 29.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., there have been 167,570 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths.

State

Teenager who defied the odds after crash, walks at graduation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Allie’s heartwarming accomplishment was greeted with rounds of applause by classmates as she was given her diploma.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m there are 2,817 total coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.

Latest News

News

Over 200 Morgantown Planet Fitness members asked to quarantine after member tests positive

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
After a member of a local gym tests positive for coronavirus, members are asked to quarantine.

WDTV

Free COVID-19 testing in Lewis County

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
On June 27, the Lewis County Health Department held free COVID-19 testing.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 2,782 total COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the state reported by the DHHR.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,730 total cases and 92 deaths

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
As per the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources, there are 2,730 total COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Celebrating the 4th of July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
Here's how locals are celebrating this patriotic holiday.