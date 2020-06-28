Over 200 Morgantown Planet Fitness members asked to quarantine after member tests positive
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Monongalia County Health Department, a client of Planet Fitness on Fort Pierpont Drive has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are urging members who were there during a window of time to quarantine and watch for symptoms.
According to a news release provided by the health department, “about 205 individuals were at Planet Fitness during that window of time.”
As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Monongalia County has 152 COVID-19 cases and 14 pending results as the per the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.