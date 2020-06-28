Advertisement

Over 200 Morgantown Planet Fitness members asked to quarantine after member tests positive

Photo provided by Planet Fitness
Photo provided by Planet Fitness(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Monongalia County Health Department, a client of Planet Fitness on Fort Pierpont Drive has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are urging members who were there during a window of time to quarantine and watch for symptoms.

According to a news release provided by the health department, “about 205 individuals were at Planet Fitness during that window of time.”

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Monongalia County has 152 COVID-19 cases and 14 pending results as the per the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

Free COVID-19 testing in Lewis County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
On June 27, the Lewis County Health Department held free COVID-19 testing.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 2,782 total COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the state reported by the DHHR.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,730 total cases and 92 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
As per the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources, there are 2,730 total COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

News

Celebrating the 4th of July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Here's how locals are celebrating this patriotic holiday.

WDTV

COVID-19 patient receives different treatment

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
COVID-19 patient leaves Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of treatment.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Minor League Baseball not set to return to West Virginia in 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT

News

Baseball set to make a return, but not completely

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Major League Baseball is set to return next month, but that's not the case for Minor League Baseball. It could have a long-lasting impact

News

House Call: Screen Time

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
It is summer time and you are probably asking yourself how you get your kids to reduce screen time and move more.. Joining us tonight on House Call is Dr. Elani Kitsos, pediatrician with Bridgeport Pediatrics.